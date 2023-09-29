The world of Nintendo extends into all areas and bordersand many people have grown up and spent their childhood with the company’s series and video games. That is the case of Terence Atmane, a Pokémon collector who has been captivating the current tennis scene.

When we say that at Nintendo we have a great variety of styles, personalities and ways of being, we are not lying, and Ruetir.com is the reflection of this. Terence has been a big fan of collecting since he was a child, and Nintendo has been his passion. Atmane is emerging as one of the best tennis players of the futurebut there is another thing about him that has caught our attention.

And the young 21-year-old tennis player enjoys a Pokémon collection that For himself it is the “Jewel in the Crown”. He is an absolute fan of Pokémon and has one of the largest collections of cards in the country. He started this collection in 2007, curiously the same year in which Ruetir.com made its first appearance in the world of websites.

“I have one of the largest collections in France. I’m preparing a video for Instagram showing my collection, I will upload it at the end of the year with subtitles and everything. It will be about 10 minutes to show everything so that people know a little more about who I am, the story behind the collection, why it started and how. When I was a kid, I watched Pokémon on TV. I remember that everything was very natural, at school the children talked about Pokémon cards and they were very famous at that time. “I started collecting them when I was little, and that little boy still has that little collection.”

It is curious to see how one of the tennis players who is positioned at the forefront of the new generations of tennis, boast and enjoy having one of the largest collections of Pokémon cards, something that thousands of people do around the world, and that only a few manage to have at the level of Atmane. Be that as it may, it is quite curious to receive news like this from time to time that “breaks our schemes” of the usual.