Christopher Nolan would be in talks to take charge of the next James Bond projects

A new report claims that a James Bond directed by Christopher Nolan could become a reality.

Christopher Nolan’s Agent 007

The rumor comes from Jordan Ruimy from the middle World of Reelwho claims that a source told him that the James Bond producer, Barbara Broccoliis seriously considering the Christopher Nolan to be the director of the franchise’s next projects. Additionally, the report states that Broccoli had conversations with the filmmaker about directing and writing at least two films. However, negotiations were reportedly halted due to strikes.

Nolan has already commented in the past that he is a fan of James Bond, going so far as to say the following: “I love those movies. The influence of those films on my filmography is embarrassingly evident. So there’s no attempt to get around that. I love movies. “It would be an incredible privilege to do one.”

Now it seems that Nolan wants total freedom for his Bond film, and that could be a problem in the negotiations. Ruimy himself explains: “The main problem right now seems to be the amount of creative freedom Nolan wants for the film. Broccoli rarely gives his filmmakers carte blanche; “There’s usually a plan for how to make a Bond movie, but Nolan wants to take charge of the entire process.”

On the other hand, Broccoli has other candidates in case he does not reach an agreement with Nolan. The report reveals that they are Danny Boyle, Denis Villeneuve y Paul Greengrass.

If the rumors are true, Broccoli is working hard to find the best team to take over the popular franchise. What is clear is that although an agreement cannot be reached with Nolan, the other candidates remain very interesting options.