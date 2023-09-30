Prey 2, the sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2022, would have already entered production

A new rumor claims that Prey 2 is already a reality.

The sequel to Predator: The Prey

World of Reel has confirmed that a Production Weekly listing mentions that Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey 2 is in development. Unfortunately, there is no more information about this sequel.

The shared report should not be a surprise, since the director of the first part commented that he was interested in making Prey 2. Besides, The 2022 film was very well received by both critics and the publicso many fans think that the sequel is almost a fact.

If the news ends up being true, one question the public might ask is whether the sequel will be released in theaters. However, with the success of the previous film, it is quite likely that it will be released on the big screen.