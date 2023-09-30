Las Vegas prosecutors on Friday charged a self-described “gangster” man with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, who admitted to having participated in the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur on September 13, 1996. Tupac was one of the rappers most influential ever and his death, which occurred six days after the shooting from his injuries, had remained an unsolved case for almost thirty years.

The man’s name is Duane Keith Davis. He said he occupied the front seat of the white Cadillac that approached Tupac’s car the evening after a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon in Las Vegas. The prosecutor’s office accused him of murder with the aggravating circumstance of criminal conspiracy. For decades the case and the related investigations had had no developments until last July, when the Las Vegas police announced that they had carried out a search, without initially disclosing other details. Then it became known that the search had taken place in the house of the last known living witness to the murder, Davis. According to the prosecutor’s office, Davis was the instigator of the murder and the leader of the operation.

Tupac sold millions of records, all recorded in the first half of the nineties. His career was short and linked to African-American crime in Los Angeles, when he died he was 25 years old. Between 1994 and 1996 Tupac pitted himself against rapper Notorious B.I.G. and the American East Coast hip hop scene, in what became one of the most famous and controversial rivalries in music history. Tupac was an atypical rapper, he was a great lover of Shakespeare and poetry in general, and is celebrated for the quality and musicality of his lyrics, as well as for their social commitment in favor of the civil rights of African Americans.

