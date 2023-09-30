One of Bethesda’s most beloved games continues to offer great moments to its fans.

Fallout: New Vegas continues to deliver epic moments.

Fallout: New Vegas continues to be enjoyed by many people, in fact, the game never ceases to surprise its users. If something characterizes Bethesda games, it is the wide freedom they give when playing with mods, This option gives practically infinite life to all your games. Remember that there are all kinds of them, that only improve the visual aspect or, on the contrary, that also modify the gameplay.

In this case we are faced with a bug that has given a player millions of advantages to choose from, something that, logically, had not happened until now. As expected, this funny error has caused a stir among different users and has caused a very funny reaction among them. Below we will show you the image, the player reached level 12 and the game allows him to choose from more than a billion advantages… Real madness.

Fallout: New Vegas retains the advantages of all existing games

Bueno, Putting together the advantages of all the games that exist in the world, they surely do not reach that amount. This has happened to Reddit user MyCattIsVeryFatt, below we will leave you the image that he shared with the community so that you are as shocked as the rest of the users. Normally a hundred advantages already seem like too many, but more than a billion is completely unthinkable.

As you have seen, this user can get more than a billion advantages for his game, but logically that is of no use, since The game has around a hundred advantages. Exactly, you will never be able to choose all the ones that this bug allows you, although that does not prevent you from getting them all and becoming a true god of Fallout: New Vegas, something that many people in the comments have already told you.

What would you do? It might be fun to try to become the strongest in the world of New Vegas. A character who has absolutely all the advantages of the game under his belt would be a killing machine, an exploring machine and everything. At the moment this user has not shown what he has done with his selection of advantages, so we will have to wait for updates in case at some point he delights us with the final result.

