If you are one of the players who is looking for a new proposal, we have good news for you, since it has just been confirmed that a horror game originally released on Nintendo DS is about to receive a remake for Nintendo Switch. We are referring to Dementium: The Ward.

The horror game will be ready for Halloween

As you surely know, this chilling installment was released on Nintendo’s portable console in October 2007, surprising all users with its completely 3D environments and the use of a flashlight in real time.

16 years have passed since then and now those responsible have decided to create a new version of the title, so you better watch the following trailer that will leave you with your hair standing on end.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, Dementium: The Ward was created from scratch for Nintendo Switch and promises to become a horror FPS that all console users will have to try in a few weeks.

This remake of the horror game will combine a fluid first-person shooting game with an insane story of mystery and suspense, where you will wake up in an abandoned hospital with no memories, no clues and without finding a way out, but with some strange creatures wandering around. the halls.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to these beings, you will face different puzzles that will take you to a twisted labyrinth of closed doors, and you will have to use a flashlight and some weapons to survive each threat and try to escape.

The remake of Dementium: The Ward will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 12. We invite you to learn other news related to the hybrid console at this link.

