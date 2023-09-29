The sporadic discounts that Amazon launches for let’s save a few euros They always give joy to the body. In this case, we were browsing the store to see if we could find any interesting offers when we saw a notice on the screen telling us “5 euros less on returned products.” And of course, we went headlong to click!

Check if it has touched you

Amazon continues with its usual system to give discounts to users by choosing the lucky ones at random. In this case, we have tested the discount on the four-person editorial staff and we can tell you that it has touched two of us. So it’s not a bad percentage. Therefore, if you dare, you just have to click on the promotion and see if it has won you or not. If you have been chosen, what you will find will be a screen like the one shown below.

There you will be able to see that you have been chosen to receive the discount and that you will have time to use it, so you should be quick in deciding what to buy. This time, as we already mentioned, It is a discount of 5 euros that you can use when purchasing Second Hand Amazon products. The minimum purchase amount you make will have to be 15 euros, so, in that case, you would end up paying only 10.

Promotion conditions

First of all, to apply the 5 euro discount coupon, you have to click on the orange button that says “Apply the promotion.” But be careful, because the moment you press, you will have seven days to use it making the purchase. On the other hand, the offer will end on October 4, so you don’t have much time to think about it either. Apart from this, there are not many more aspects to take into account. The basis is the usual one: you have to have been chosen. Of course, remember that it can only be applied to Amazon Second Hand products and that it does not work with items sold by Amazon from other countries, such as Amazon FR or Amazon IT.

In addition to this, keep in mind that the 1-click purchase system is not valid with the promotion. Instead, you have to shop the traditional way. Put the item you are interested in in the shopping cart and proceed to make the payment. At that moment you will see that the 5 euro discount is reflected on the screen so that it is cheaper for you. Beyond that, we recommend that you read the terms of the offer in case there is any other type of aspect that affects you, although we do not see anything particularly important apart from the obvious issues.

what could you buy second hand on Amazon? The online store has a large selection of refurbished products. These are those items that other customers have purchased and ended up returning. Amazon checks them to make sure they work and puts them on sale cheaply, so you don’t have to go through the hassle of finding ideas to get prices lowered. This applies to products from categories such as computing, home and kitchen, electronics and photography or DIY and tools.

For example, you can buy much cheaper laptops than usual, robots to vacuum the floor or all kinds of tools that you probably don’t mind that someone else has taken out of the box before you. After all, you have Amazon’s guarantee to know that they will work and you will be covered for any problems that may occur.