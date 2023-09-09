loading…

The Jingping-I Dam is known to be one of the largest in the world. Photo/Travel.Earth

LONDON – A dam is a structure built across a river, stream, or estuary that stops or limits the flow of water. The dams that are built create water reservoirs that suppress flooding in rivers by controlling the flow of water.

It provides water bodies for various activities such as agricultural irrigation, industrial purposes such as hydroelectric power generation, water sports activities, and even for human consumption in the dry season.

Dams have been built from very ancient civilizations all over the world and it would be an interesting experience to visit some of the large dams located all over the world.

Here are 9 large dams in the world.

1. Hirakud Dam, India



Foto/Travel.Earth

Melansi Travel.Earth, Hirakud is the longest dam in the world, with a length of 27 km, built in 1957 across the Mahanadi River, and is a major tourist destination in the state of Odisha.

This dam has two Minars namely Gandhi Minar and Nehru Minar. The revolving Gandhi Minar provides visitors with a stunning view of the dam and its surroundings.

Hirakud Dam is an all-season destination. In the rainy season, people enjoy the beautiful view of the fast-flowing Mahanadi River and if you visit in winter, the migratory birds that come to the reservoir will amaze many.

It is said that more than 200 temples are submerged due to dam construction when visiting in the summer. One will be able to see the remains of many ancient temples that were submerged during the rains.

Hirakud Dam is India’s oldest post-independence Dam and a visit to this wonder of Indian history and engineering will provide an experience of a lifetime.

2. Tarbela Dam, Pakistan



Foto/Travel.Earth

Located about 473 km from Lahore in Pakistan, Tarbela Dam is the largest earth and rock filled structure in the world with a surface area of ​​250 square Kilometers.