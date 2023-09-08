loading…

Beijing is one of the oldest cities in the world. Photo/ Travel.Earth

JAKARTA – Various cities in the world have developed over thousands of years. Although some cities function as world economic centers, there are others that offer vast expanses of green in the heart of metropolitan cities.

Below are the 8 largest cities in the world ranked by population based on the World Population Review.

1. Tokyo: from Village to Business Center, Largest City in the World:



Photo/ Travel.Earth

According to Travel.Earth, the capital of Japan is the largest city in the world. Tokyo has been the business and political center of Japan for a long time. Tokyo was originally a small fishing village and was given its current name, meaning Eastern Capital, by Emperor Meiji (122nd Emperor of Japan who reigned from February 3, 1867 to July 30, 1912).

Spread over an area of ​​8,547 square kilometers, Tokyo is also one of the most populous cities in the world with a population of 37,393,128 in 2020, according to the World Population Review.

Tokyo also has many tourist destinations such as the Imperial Palace, Senso-ji Temple, Ginza District, Ueno Park and Zoo, and many more. The largest city in the world, Tokyo also has good quality of life, culture and safety standards.

2. Delhi: Beauty In History



Photo/ Travel.Earth

India’s capital city is full of culture, monuments and history. Covering an area of ​​approximately 1,484 square kilometers, Delhi’s population is 30,290,936. Delhi has a well-developed infrastructure and the Indian government headquartered there is one of the city’s largest employers.

But Delhi also has one of the worst air quality in India. In November 2019, the city was shrouded in thick smog which hampered air traffic. One of the largest cities in the world, Delhi also has many historical places like Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate and many more.

3. Shanghai: Prosperous And Cultured



Photo/ Travel.Earth

With a population of 27,058,480 people, Shanghai is ranked the third largest city in the world. Shanghai has one of the busiest ports in the world with thriving industries such as transportation, finance, manufacturing, technology, and more.

Located on China’s central coast, Shanghai is a cultural and financial center. The city offers a variety of things to do including art galleries and exhibitions, museums, traditional temples and pagodas. Shanghai tourist attractions include Yu Garden, Jade Buddha Temple, the Bund, the world-class Shanghai Museum and many more.

4. Sao Paulo: Variety



Photo/ Travel.Earth

Brazil is one of the largest countries in the world and Sao Paulo with a population of 22,043,028 is one of the largest cities in the world. Apart from being Brazil’s financial capital, Sao Paulo also exports raw sugar, soybeans and coffee.