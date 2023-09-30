There is no better way to capture attention and highlight messages than with a record. The Swedish electric boat manufacturer Candela knows this and that is why it has just announced with great fanfare the new record it has achieved with its C-8 model, a futuristic 8.5 m long boat with which it has sailed 420 nautical miles. in just 24 hours, the greatest distance covered to date in a day with a ship of these characteristics. The data matters. And above all, the message that Candela wants to convey with it is important: “Fast and electric transport by water over long distances is viable today, not in the distant future.”

And for those who doubt it, he has an effective argument: a record.

What happened? That the Swedish boat manufacturer Candela has just achieved a record with its C-8 model: covering 420 nautical miles, equivalent to about 778 kilometers, in just 24 hours. According to the company, no one had previously traveled a similar distance at the controls of an electric vessel like theirs and during the same day. Candela herself remembers in fact that the previous record is much lower, only 79 nautical miles (146 km) in 20 hours.





How do i do it? Thanks to a combination of factors: the capacity of the Candela C-8 itself, the valuable help of battery manufacturer Northvolt and charging provider Plug and the design of the test itself. Let’s go by parts.

Of all these pieces, the one that steals the show is undoubtedly the C-8, an electric boat 8.5 meters long and 2.5 meters wide made of carbon fiber and equipped with a 69 kWh battery and Cadenla C motor. -Pod (45/50 kW). Its great peculiarity, however, is how it moves: the C-8 is an electric hydrofoil boat designed to “glide on the surface of the water” instead of “cross the waves”, which allows it minimal contact with the water.

And beyond Candela C-8? Although the capacity of the C-8 has been key to breaking the new record, Candela has not been its only protagonist. Two other firms have participated in the feat: the battery manufacturer Northvolt and the charging station supplier Plug, also interested in showing the potential of electric boats and what future DC fast charging networks could be like. Months ago Candela also partnered with the Swedish vehicle firm Polestar, thinking precisely about the batteries and charging of the C-8.

How did you achieve the new record? The test was carried out on a circuit between Frihamnen (Stockholm) and the island of Tynningö, a stretch of 20 nautical miles that the Candela C-8 was responsible for traveling in a loop over 24 hours. From time to time the boat made stops to use DC fast charging. CleanTechnica specifies that each charge required 18 minutes, a time that allowed the battery to go from 13 to 66%. Throughout the day the boat would have been charging for a total of 313 minutes and received around 615 kWh, figures that those responsible for the feat now value.

“The record of 420 nautical miles cost 120 euros in electricity, while a conventional fossil fuel boat would have consumed fuel worth about 1,400 euros,” says Candela. The company also highlights that a conventional ship, powered by fuel, would have emitted some 1,785 kilos of carbon dioxide along the 420 nautical mile route, much, much more than the 17.4 kg that its technicians attribute to its electric model. C8.

Do we have more data? Yes. The Swedish firm assures that the average speed during the 24-hour journey was 17 knots, a mark that includes breaks for battery charging. For much of the time C-8 was underway, however, it moved at 27 knots. “With a corridor of DC chargers we could have traveled the 240 nautical miles from Stockholm to Helsinki in 13 hours, three hours faster than the Finnish ferry,” the company claims.

Is the new brand important? Of course, Candela has not been slow to raise it as an example of the potential of electric boats. “This feat shows that fast, electric transport by water over long distances is viable today, not in the distant future,” claims Gustav Hasselskog, director of Candela and who was one of the pilots who took control of the C-8. .

“With a relatively modest investment, charging stations could be built to completely electrify maritime transport in the Stockholm archipelago. For a few hundred million euros, a charging network covering coastal passenger transport in Europe would be a reality” .

Images: Candela

