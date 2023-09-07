The world of cinema and science fiction has proven to be a perfect sector to explore the unlimited possibilities of technology, robots and artificial intelligence.

It is precisely one of these themes that has captivated audiences of all ages: robots. Mechanical beings with the ability to leave everyone with their mouths open given their aesthetics and, of course, their capabilities.

With the arrival of the movie The Creator in theaters on September 29it is time to pay a small tribute to the great films that have had these mechanical beings among their ranks, often starring in a great film.

In this report, you will immerse yourself in the exciting world of seven robot movies that not only generated great excitement in the film industry, but also left an indelible mark on the minds of viewers.

Robot movies that generated as much hype as The Creator:

Pacific Rim (2013)

In Pacific Rim, Giant robots called Jaegers are used to fight giant monsters called Kaiju. Jaegers are controlled by people who must be mentally and emotionally connected to operate the robot effectively.

The film follows the story of Raleigh Becket, a Jaeger pilot who comes out of retirement to help combat a new Kaiju threat. Raleigh is paired with Mako Mori, a young woman who has her own reasons for wanting to pilot a Jaeger.

Together, Raleigh and Mako They must overcome their differences to save the world from Kaiju. Pacific Rim is an exciting, action-packed movie that will leave you on the edge of your seat. It is available on HBO Max.

Ex Machina (2015)

In Alicia Vikander’s incredibly edited performance as Ava, we find a likely Turing-proof robot hiding in the mansion of a slightly crazy genius, Nathan. And we are talking about a strange creation that feels totally real and at the same time inhuman.

Ex Machina may be the best example of a film about artificial intelligence and robotics that caused great excitement, especially from the last 10 years.

This is mainly because it seems to cover the entire AI concept integrated into a movie: the protagonist is a substitute for the human being and takes you into multitude of moral arguments surrounding thiswhile you see a thriller narrative arc that, of course, ends up hooking you.

Of course here the representation of the AI ​​character is not black and white. Ava isn’t good, but she isn’t all bad either. And in this, the public is left pondering deep questions about the nature of AI. If you want to enjoy a good time of quality cinema with some reflection in between, you can enjoy it on Prime Video.

Yo, robot (2004)

This incredible sci-fi movie is set in the near future, where robots are a common part of daily life. The story follows Detective Del Spooner as he investigates a mysterious homicide in which a robot appears to be the prime suspect, defying the widely held belief that Robots always obey the Three Laws of Robotics and cannot harm humans.

As Spooner delves deeper into his investigation, he uncovers a series of intriguing events that call into question the safety and ethics of artificial intelligence in a world where the line between humans and machines is becoming increasingly blurred. You can see it on Disney+.

Chappie (2015)

The city of Johannesburg is plagued by crime and corruption. In the midst of this chaos, a robotics engineer accidentally creates a robot with artificial intelligence and consciousness named Chappie. This unique robot has the ability to learn and develop emotionally, arousing both the curiosity and fear of those around it.

Chappie will be adopted by a group who see him as a tool to carry out their illegal activities. However, as this robot delves deeper into this dark world, he too begins to Discover your own identity and the difference between good and evil.

Meanwhile, an agent and Chappie’s original creator will try to stop them and regain control over the robot. The story becomes a race against time, where Chappie must find his own path and Decide what type of machine you want to be. It is available on Apple TV+.

Blade Runner (1982)

The history follows Deckard, a police officer who is tasked with hunting down criminal humanoids known as replicants. At first, these are presented as dangerous and rebellious humanoids.

Of course, Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, takes you fully into this world through the use of an action movie narrative. However, here comes the problem and it is when that fine line of villains and heroes begins to break down. Uncertainty arises about the replicants: are they really as evil as they are portrayed?

Once again, this is a film that challenges audiences to distinguish the boundaries between humans and technology. By blurring the lines, it encourages the audience to question their own humanity and morality, rather than simply falling into a flat narrative about who is good and who is bad.

You can see it on HBO Max. In 2017, the sequel Blade Runner 2049 came out in theaters, which you can now watch on Netflix.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

In this great part of the saga, The Avengers will face a new threat: Ultron, an intelligent and powerful robot created by Tony Stark – Iron Man – with the intention of protecting the world.

However, things do not go as expected, as Ultron becomes self-aware and develops a distorted view of world peace, deciding that the only way to achieve it is to eradicate humanity. The Avengers will now be forced to join forces once again to stop Ultron and save the world from his destructive intentions.

His advanced intellect and ability to create an army of androids makes him a global threat. You can see it on Disney+.

Terminator (1984)

Terminator, although you will already know it well, takes place in an apocalyptic future dominated by machines. The plot follows Sarah Connor, a seemingly ordinary woman who becomes the target of a deadly cyborg known as the Terminator.

Sent from the future, this ruthless android is on a mission to eliminate Sarah, whose unborn child is destined to lead the human resistance against the machines.

While fighting for her life, Sarah meets Kyle Reese, a soldier also from the future, who becomes her protector and helps her face the Terminator in a race against time to change the destiny of humanity. It is available on Prime Video.