loading…

The life of a widow in India is full of inhumane practices. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – For Indian women, losing a husband is not just a scary thing. Even though social evils still dominate society, widows in India still have to comply with a number of inhumane practices. These practices not only make them outcasts but also affect their daily lifestyle.

Losing a partner is a traumatic ordeal for anyone. What everyone needs at this point in their lives is support from the people around them – family and society, to soften the blow to their lives.

In contrast, widows in India are constantly reminded of the losses they experience, both directly and indirectly, for the rest of their lives and are told that there is no chance of them ever having a “normal” life.

Here are seven facts about the life of a widow in India.

1. A Lifetime of Wearing White

The most commonly followed widowhood customs in India include abstaining from wearing colorful clothing, especially bright colors and ornaments. When her partner dies, a widow in India is often forced to remove all her jewelry, especially those considered symbols of marriage, such as bracelets, vermilion, mangalsutra, toe rings, etc. Apart from that, she was also given a white saree. that he will have to wear for the rest of his life. White is considered the color of mourning.

2. Denial of Identity

Not only physically, when they become widows, Indian women also experience psychological violence. People around them constantly reminded them of their widowhood, and widowhood eventually became a large part of a woman’s identity.

3. Ostracized

Some widows living in North India were excommunicated. In religious households, widows were confined to their rooms. Some women follow this habit for a few months while others do it all their lives. When interacting with outsiders, they cover their faces because it is considered a “bad sign”. Even looking at or touching a widow is believed to bring bad luck.

Additionally, in a number of cities in India, widows are sent to shelter homes. Although women lived side by side in such solidarity, they were confined to a life of prayer and solitude. They beg for alms and sing hymns in temples to earn a living. The total amount they earn at the end of the day is very little and does not benefit them.

4. Prohibited from participating in various celebrations

This is also the reason why widowed women are asked to stay away from wedding rituals and all other forms of celebration. Many special celebrations for married women in India, such as Haldi Kumkum, are discriminatory against widows and unmarried women.

5. Living a Life Full of Prohibitions

A woman who loses her husband is prohibited from having a lover. Although the Hindu Widow Remarriage Act legalized the remarriage of Hindu widows in 1856, a widow was expected to marry out of obligation to her family or children, not out of choice of love. He is thought to have no desire for physical or emotional intimacy. In some families, it is customary for widows to marry their husband’s brothers or cousins, which is an alliance established by their families.

6. Haircut

Apart from having to leave behind all jewelry which is considered a symbol of marriage, there are other surprising customs that a widow must do in India. In Vrindavan, widows have to shave their heads to prevent their appearance from being attractive and any clothing that makes them look otherwise has no place in her life.

7. Give up non-vegetarian food

A widow in India is often seen refusing non-vegetarian food and if she is a vegetarian, she eats food that does not contain spices, onions and garlic.

This is because such foods are said to be aphrodisiacs. This means that these things are believed to stimulate sexual desire and a widow must stay away from these desires. Another reason is that the price of non-vegetarian food is relatively expensive and widows are expected to live frugally so spicy food or non-vegetarian food is seen as an indulgence.

(ian)