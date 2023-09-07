loading…

Robert Fico, Slovak politician known for supporting Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Robert Fico is one of the Slovak political figures who has attracted the world’s attention, especially because of his pro-Russian stance amidst his membership in NATO.

As a politician who has great influence in Slovakia and plays an important role in Eastern European geopolitics, here are 7 facts about Robert Fico and his pro-Russian views.

Robert Fico Facts

1. Profile Robert Fico

Robert Fico is a Slovak politician who was born on 15 September 1964 in Partizánske, Slovakia. He is a former Prime Minister of Slovakia and is the leader of the Smer-SD political party, which tends to have pro-Russian views.

2. Former Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico has filled various important political positions in Slovakia. He served as Minister of Foreign Affairs (2006-2009) and then Prime Minister of Slovakia for three terms (2006-2010, 2012-2018).

During his tenure, he showed tendencies in favor of close cooperation with Russia.

3. Was Forced to Resign as Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico served as Prime Minister of Slovakia for several periods. However, in his last period, precisely in 2018, Fico was forced to resign from his position by the Slovak public.

This happened because of public anger after the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova. Both 27 years old, were found shot to death in the house they had just bought.

In his death, Kuciak was in the process of investigating the relationship between Fico’s associates and the Italian mafia.

4. Approach to the Ukraine Crisis

During the Ukraine crisis that began in 2014, Fico publicly expressed views that were more sympathetic to Russia’s position than the majority of European leaders. He views the conflict as an internal Ukrainian issue and encourages dialogue between the parties involved.

5. Economic Relations with Russia

One of the reasons Fico holds pro-Russian views is the close economic ties between Slovakia and Russia. Slovakia is heavily dependent on natural gas supplies from Russia, which makes it likely to favor a balance between economic and political interests.

6. Running again as Prime Minister of Slovakia

Even though he has served as Prime Minister for three terms, Fico is currently running again to become PM.

For him, his victory was aimed at stopping arms shipments to Ukraine, drawing sanctions against Moscow.

And said he would review security arrangements that allow the United States to operate a military base in Slovakia.

7. Influence on Slovak Politics

Although Fico’s pro-Russian stance has received criticism, it remains influential in Slovak politics. His party, Smer-SD, has a strong base of supporters, and Fico himself has significant popularity among Slovak voters.

Robert Fico is one of the political figures who has pro-Russian views despite his membership in NATO.

This attitude has given rise to debate and contention in the world of politics, especially regarding the balance between economic interests and national security in international relations.

