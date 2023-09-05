loading…

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives US President Joe Biden at Al Salman Palace upon arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Photo/Algaloud City/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – In recent years, the Middle East region has witnessed important dynamic changes in relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Although it has not yet reached the level of full normalization, the approach between Saudi and Israel has the potential to provide a number of strategic advantages for the United States (US).

The following are some of the benefits that the US can gain if relations normalize between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

1. Improved Mediation

The approach between Saudi Arabia and Israel provides an opportunity for the United States to act as a more effective mediator in mediating conflicts in the Middle East.

US involvement in facilitating dialogue between these two countries can strengthen its position as a leader in finding peaceful solutions to various regional conflicts, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

2. Increased Regional Security

Saudi Arabia and Israel’s approach could help reduce tensions in the Middle East, which in turn could improve regional stability and security.

The United States would benefit from a more stable environment, which could reduce the need for military intervention and allow it to focus on peace efforts.

3. Facing Common Threats

Saudi Arabia and Israel have shared concerns about regional influence, especially from Iran.

By facilitating an approach between the two, the US can be more effective in confronting shared threats that may emerge in the region, such as the expansion of Iranian influence.

4. Economic Benefits

Although it has not yet achieved full normalization, the approach has opened up significant economic opportunities.