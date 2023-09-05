loading…

President Tsai Ing-wen launched the Haikun submarine on Thursday (28/9/2023) at the port of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Photo/REUTERS

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s sea monster submarine has just been launched and is Taiwan’s first domestically made submarine.

President Tsai Ing-wen launched the ship, named Haikun which means “mythical sea creature” on Thursday (28/9/2023) at the port of Kaohsiung.

Seaworthiness tests will be carried out in the coming weeks. “In the past, a domestically built submarine was considered impossible, but today a submarine designed and built by our nation is before you,” Tsai said at the ceremony.

So what is the sophistication of Taiwan’s Sea Monster Submarine? Can this submarine destroy China’s territory? Here’s the review.

5 Sophistications of Taiwan’s Sea Monster Submarines

1. Able to prevent the Chinese Navy from encircling Taiwan

The price of Taiwan’s first submarine is USD 1.54 billion, but according to the Taiwanese government, this cost is comparable to the expenditure to maintain the security of Taiwan’s island and territory from the presence of the Chinese navy.

This is because the presence of this submarine aims to protect Taiwan’s territorial area from Chinese naval forces who will surround it, because Chinese troops are still trying to control Taiwan’s territory.

2. Able to Prevent China from Passing the First Island Chain

The submarines could allow China’s navy to cut off the island from outside resources, a step China is expected to take if it were to attack or invade the island.

In addition, the Taiwanese government also said the submarine could prevent China from passing through the First Island Chain, an imaginary line of defense connecting Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

3. Using a Lockheed Martin Combat Engine

Lockheed Martin, one of the world’s leading defense companies, has long been a leading manufacturer of fighting machines used by militaries around the world.