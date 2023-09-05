loading…

A number of women in an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat unit assist one of their colleagues during a training exercise. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel’s military will no longer allow women to work as prison guards in high-security facilities, according to top officials.

Officials also ordered an “immediate” end to the practice after several female soldiers were accused of having sexual relations with a Palestinian prisoner.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced the decision on Friday (29/9/2023), responding to previous reports that five Israeli soldiers had inappropriate contact with a prisoner convicted for his role in a deadly terrorist attack in central Israel.

“This shocking report… is further evidence of the necessity and urgency of removing our female soldiers from all security detention,” the minister said.

He added, “By mid-2024, there will not be a single female soldier left in security custody.”

According to the Ynet news site, which first reported the case, Israeli intelligence agencies learned an unnamed IDF guard had an “intimate relationship with a security detainee over the past year.”

The female guard is believed to have continued contact with the prisoner via a prohibited telephone kept in his cell.

The outlet noted there were “physical and intimate” exchanges on at least one occasion, and added the two even shared photos using smuggled phones.

The guard was questioned by the military, and it was later revealed that four other guards had similar relationships with the same inmates, according to Ynet.