Tiandihui is a secret group from China. Photo/svidudr

BEIJING – Tiandihui is the most historic Chinese fraternal organization. This organization was once a secret religious sect loyal to the Ming Dynasty, the ancestral organization of Tiandihui.

According to the latest research, Tiandihui was an organization founded in 1761. The purpose of establishing this organization was to help each other rather than the national politics of the Chinese nation at that time.

Even so, until now there is still little information about the Tiandihui organization. As for further information from the Tiandihui organization, it will be discussed in the following facts:

Facts about the Tiandihui Organization

1. Formation of the Tiandihui Organization

This organization was founded by Chinese traders who were dissatisfied with the Qing government.

Tiandihui had the goal of overthrowing the Qing government and returning power to the Han.

Tiandihui also had another goal, namely to protect the rights of the Chinese from oppression by foreign nations. This organization is known for its strict hierarchical system and strong code of ethics.

2. Has various names

During its spread across various regions, the Tiandihui branched into many groups. Of these many groups, Tiandihui became known by many names, including Sanhehui, and TRIAD.

3. Become a Mysterious Organization

The Tiandihui, or Heaven and Earth Society, was formed as a spiritual cult led by charismatic leaders in Fujian Province.

In this way, this organization becomes strong because it is protected by the top officials and authorities there.

In its history, they were forced into hiding by the Qing dynasty, becoming a violent resistance movement against the Qing Manchu rulers.