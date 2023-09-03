loading…

A shutdown would be bad for the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – If Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting on Sunday (1/10/2023) and the government shuts down, the impact will be felt around the world. Many workers were fired from foreign policy and national security positions or ordered to work without pay.

A government shutdown could also damage the reputation of the United States at a time when the Biden administration is trying to persuade many countries to side with the US over rival China and unite behind Ukraine as it battles Russia.

Here are the 3 main impacts of the shutdown for the US Government.

1. US Diplomacy Will Die



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, US embassies and consulates will remain open and passport and visa processing will continue as long as there are sufficient funds to cover operations. Business travel, speeches and other non-essential events will be limited.

Some foreign aid programs may also run out of funds or have difficulty carrying out their missions. A State Department spokesperson said that, with limited staff available to implement and monitor programs, there may be delays in responding to crises, providing health assistance for programs focused on malaria, tuberculosis or HIV-AID, or providing security assistance.

“Our work will obviously be impacted by this,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “This will complicate our efforts to try to advance national security.”

And, although the US State Department says it will use available funds to pay local staff as long as possible, most local staff at overseas missions are subject to local laws that prohibit furloughs – orders not to work – and unpaid work. This could leave the department vulnerable to lawsuits.

2. US Military Power is Powerless



Photo/Reuters

The country’s 2 million military personnel will remain at their posts, and about half of the Pentagon’s 800,000 civilian employees will be furloughed, with others still working but without pay.

Contracts awarded before the shutdown will continue, and the Pentagon may place new orders for supplies or services necessary to protect national security. No other new contracts, including renewals or extensions, will be granted. Payments to defense contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, may be delayed.

The authority to take US arms supplies to Ukraine remains in place, but some shipments of defense goods could be slowed or temporarily halted, and many workers laid off.