WASHINGTON – Police officers are tasked with administering and maintaining order in a state or nation and are members of a government institution called the police service or police force.

Many around the world have invested heavily in creating large police forces to improve national security and curb crime. By continuing to increase the number of police personnel, the country will guarantee the security of its citizens.

The following are the 3 countries with the largest number of police personnel in the world.

1. China (1.6 Million Police)



According to World Atlas, China has the highest number of police officers in the world, namely around 1.6 million officers in the country’s police force. The main law enforcement unit in China is the Ministry of Public Security (also known by the abbreviation MPS).

The Ministry of Public Security has established many offices known as Public Security Bureaus, aimed at bringing police services closer to Chinese citizens. The MPS is led by the Minister of Public Security and is headquartered in Beijing.

Another police unit in China is the People’s Armed Police, a paramilitary police unit mandated to maintain security and public order. The People’s Armed Police Unit was officially established in 1982 by the Chinese government.

The police unit is also involved in other activities including guarding important government buildings as well as carrying out engineering projects. There is also another small unit known as the Bureau of Municipal Administration and Municipal Law Enforcement which is an unarmed uniformed police unit under various municipal governments in the country.

2. India (1.59 Million Personnel)



India is home to the world’s second largest police force by number of officers. The total number of police officers in the densely populated country is estimated at around 1.59 million.

Law enforcement in India is primarily carried out by the Indian police under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The police force in the country consists of various units, all of which carry out peacekeeping duties in different capacities.

One such unit is the Border Security Force which is responsible for monitoring India’s borders and preventing cross-border crimes. Another unit is the Central Industrial Security Force whose main role is to provide industrial security by guarding critical industrial installations.

The National Security Guard is a police unit tasked with carrying out counter-terrorism activities as well as carrying out hostage rescue missions. The Central Bureau of Investigation is a police unit tasked with carrying out investigations.

3. United States (910 Thousand Personnel)



The United States has the third largest police force in the world and the largest of any country outside Asia. There are more than 0.91 million police officers in the United States. American Police Officers are authorized by the US Constitution to maintain and restore peace within the nation’s borders.

Policing in the United States consists of two categories; federal police and state police. The federal police are formed and operated by the federal government and have authority throughout the country, while the state police are formed and operated by each state government, and their authority is limited to their respective states.

