The Japan U-24 national team amazed the football world with a landslide 7-0 victory over Myanmar in the last 16 match of the 2023 Asian Games.

This success meant that ASEAN representatives had to end their journey at this prestigious event.

The match took place at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium and saw the Samurai Blue Team appear very dominant, especially in the first half.

In the first half, Japan had carved out a 5-0 lead, impressing the crowd with a spectacular performance.

Kein Sato and Shun Ayukawa were the stars with two goals each, while Koshiro Sumi also contributed one goal.

In the second half, Japan continued its dominance with two additional goals from Kotaro Uchino and Shota Hino.

This victory means that the 2023 Asian Games quarter-finals will take place without involving teams from ASEAN.

Apart from Myanmar, Indonesia also had to give up its dream after losing 0-2 to Uzbekistan in a match that went into extra time.

The match had previously been scoreless throughout the 90 minutes of regulation.

Thailand, which has a history of brilliant achievements in championships between ASEAN countries, also had to admit its opponent’s superiority after losing 0-2 to Iran.

This result marks the end of their journey at the 2023 Asian Games.

The upcoming quarter-finals will pit Uzbekistan against Saudi Arabia, while Iran will face Hong Kong. Japan will meet North Korea, while China will duel with South Korea.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled to take place on October 1, with the top four teams competing in the semifinals on October 4.

The highly anticipated final will be held on October 7, determining who will be the champion of the 2023 Asian Games.