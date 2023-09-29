BMW has shown the highly anticipated new R 1300 GS and now we have all the elements to analyze and compare it, even before the competition, with the model it replaces: the R 1250 GS. Let’s see how it has changed not only in design, but in mechanics, chassis, electronics and in the offer

BMW has released all the information and images of the highly anticipated new R1300 GS and our Andrea Perfetti showed us a preview directly from the production line in Berlin. There is no doubt that it is not only one of the most anticipated launches of the year but also one of the most revolutionary in the glorious history of Gelande-Strasse. Over the years, the reputation and consideration that the motorcycling public has gained for the GS make it unquestionably the reference motorbike, the model to be reckoned with for better or worse. But who should the new GS win the competition in the first instance if not the one that preceded it?

We therefore thought it might be useful to make a point-by-point comparison between the highly appreciated R 1250 GS – which, let’s remember, has consistently occupied the top positions in the sales charts across Europe from the moment it was released – and the new R 1300 GS. We believe that this can better give us the dimensions of the change that has taken place in BMW and at the same time can provide some useful information to those who are perhaps about to buy a GS or are thinking about whether it is worth changing the one they already have in the garage . If so, let us know in the comments!

R 1250 GS vs R 1300 GS: il design



Let’s obviously start from the aesthetic impact. The design has been revolutionized to say the least. As always happens in these cases, it is quite normal that such a radical change opens up debate between those who find it appropriate and those who find it an outrage. On the other hand, the half measures in our reactions have disappeared for a few years. Trying to be as objective as possible, we can underline the great work done by the BMW style center to make the bike appear less gargantuan and more streamlined, agile, ready for action. The R1250 GS today appears more imposing and even a little clumsy compared to the new lines. What is most controversial is the choice to abandon the asymmetrical front light cluster in favor of a new, very compact rolling X design. For some it is a sort of betrayal of the origins, for others it is finally modernity. Here too, we must appreciate its compactness and effectiveness in making it recognisable. It allows for a fairly small front section, a more receding profile and also to create space to integrate the radar. The side view is also totally different. In particular, the tubulars of the rear frame are no longer there and in the center of the bike you can notice a fuller volume which, perhaps, is the part that is a little less convincing and more “heavy” from a visual point of view. From here starts the rear section composed of the new die-cast aluminum frame which gives a less rough and more refined, elegant and more slender appearance. The rear axle appears even slimmer and more compact until the headlight disappears in favor of the radar and direction indicators which also incorporate stop and position lights. Then change the saddle, or rather they change because obviously there are different ones available.

R 1250 GS vs R 1300 GS: dimensioni



The design of the new R 1300 GS makes it appear slimmer, but are there really dimensional differences? Let’s try to understand it. The seat height remains unchanged at 850 mm in the standard position despite visually appearing lower. Indeed, the horse’s arch is higher: 1900 mm compared to 1870 on the standard 1250. On the 1250 Adventure, however, it is 1,950 mm. The length of the bike is essentially the same: 2,212 mm the new one, 2,207 mm the previous one. The aluminum fuel tank, however, leaks a liter and it goes from 20 to 19 liters with the remaining reserve of 4 litres. The maximum height including the windscreen is also reduced: it becomes 1406 mm instead of 1430. The width instead increases from 952.5 to 1,000 rounds including the new design hand guards. But let’s move on to the dimensional data that interests us more and more, the weight. The Bavarian weight loss diet removed 12 kg, six and a half of which were from the engine (!) we therefore go from 249 to 237 while the maximum permitted weight of 465 kg remains unchanged, a reference index in fact, also because the useful load logically increases from 216 to 228 kg.

R 1250 GS vs R 1300 GS: motore



You say GS and you say boxer. The new version of the German twin-cylinder maintains the ShiftCam variable valve timing system and the same architecture as its predecessor with two overhead camshafts driven by gears, a balancing countershaft and air/liquid cooling. However, the stroke and bore of the cylinders change: 106.5 mm x 73 mm against the 102.5 mm x 76 mm of the previous series for a volume that goes to 1300 cc from 1,254. As anticipated, the maximum power becomes 107 kW (145 HP) at 7,750 rpm so we have a leap forward of 9 HP at the same rpm. Even more interesting, however, is the torque figure because the 5 Nm increase occurs only 250 rpm higher. In fact, we move on to 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. This leaves us to assume an even more full-bodied engine in the bass where it is most used. Compression has also increased: 13.3:1 versus 12.5:1. Miracles, however, are not yet possible and the increase in power and displacement also inexorably leads to an increase in fuel consumption. However, it is really a trifle and the technicians have evidently worked on this aspect so the increase is really slight, at least according to what was officially declared: 4.8 liters per 100 km compared to the previous 4.75, a trifle.

Despite being larger in volume, however, the new engine also seems visually more compact and the result is thanks to the shifting of the gearbox which is no longer behind but below. Nothing new, however, on the transmission front with the gearbox having been moved but retaining the six gears with front clutches with helical toothing and the final shaft drive.

R 1250 GS vs R 1300 GS: ciclistica



Who knows if one day there will ever be a GS without Telelever and Paralever. For the moment, the replacement of the particular front suspension with a more usual telescopic fork does not arise. The new 1300 is also characterized by the Telelever which, as we know, has the advantage of reducing the sinking of the front end and is considered essential for the German maxi adventure. In this new generation we also find a new lighter structure called Evo-Telelever and we are talking about handlebars connected to the steering plate with vibration dampers and obviously central shock absorber. On the other hand, the entire chassis has not only been revised, it has been completely redone. The R 1300 GS has an all-new frame whose most noticeable part is at the rear. As mentioned we find a die-cast structure and no longer steel tubing. On the rear wheel we find theEVO-Paralever, die-cast aluminum single swing arm, transversely connected swing arm bearings, WAD central spring damper, fully adjustable spring preload. Wheel travel remained the same: 190 mm at the front and 200 mm at the rear. The wheelbase has grown from 1514 to 1518 mm and the trail has gone from 100.6 mm to 112 mm with a steering head angle that has closed slightly from 64.3° to 63.8°. The wheels remained 19″ and 17″ with 120/70 and 170/60 tyres. There are three sets of wheels available.

The braking system branded BMW but made by Brembo is different. At the front there is a double 310 mm semi-floating disc (previously it was 305) with a 4-piston radial caliper, at the rear we find a single disc, 285 mm in diameter (previously it was 276) with a 2-piston floating caliper. ABS cornering should be further improved. What the technical data sheet does not say, however, is that as an option the new R 1300 GS will have the new electronic dynamic suspension adjustment system (DSA) which intervenes not only on the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping but also with a corresponding adjustment of the spring stiffness depending on the selected driving mode and driving conditions. The automatic adjustment of the spring support ensures load compensation. Translated, this means that it guarantees an even higher level of driving safety, performance and comfort both alone and with a full load. Obviously we are curious to hear the difference. It should be remembered that in combination with the DSA two other optional equipment are available for the set-up of the new R 1300 GS: the new adaptive control of the motorcycle height and the sports set-up. Thanks to the adaptive vehicle height control, the new R 1300 GS offers fully automatic adjustment of the vehicle height depending on the operating conditions. The seat height can go from 850 mm to 820 mm when stationary and when traveling slowly.

R 1250 GS vs R 1300 GS: elettronica



The commands have not undergone radical interventions. We find the same blocks (not backlit) and the same 6.5-inch TFT. What changes however are the four available riding modes already in the standard version with the addition of the “Enduro” driving mode for a better off-road driving experience. Then there are “Rain”, “Road” and “Eco” which aims for the maximum possible autonomy. The new BMW R 1300 GS is then equipped with the new opzione Riding Assistant, composta dai componenti Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) e Lane Change Warning (SWW). Active Cruise Control (ACC) with integrated distance control can be used to set the desired driving speed and distance to the vehicle in front. Front Collision Warning (FCW) with brake intervention is designed to prevent collisions and help reduce the severity of crashes, while Lane Change Warning monitors left and right lanes and can help ensure safe lane changes while supporting the use of the rear-view mirror. In terms of goodies and attention to comfort we then find the compartment with USB socket for charging the smartphone and the key Keylessheated grips as standard and the optional possibility of also having a heated seat for both rider and passenger.

R1250 GS vs R1300 GS: trim levels and prices



We don’t yet know everything about the R 1300 GS range and we will have some more details when it goes on sale. At the presentation which took place yesterday 28 September, three versions were shown in addition to the standard one, more “minimal” than in the past. We find the Triple Black which is joined by the Trophy, recognizable for its blue livery and the more enduro look with spoked rims, and Option 719 Tramuntana with accessories and options more dedicated to travel. it is already possible to select them in the online configurator on the BMW Motorrad website where it is also possible to “play” with the various accessory packs. Once the configuration has been completed, however, we still do not have the final price nor the possibility of ordering it but only that of requesting to stay updated on marketing. We believe that orders will be opened as soon as possible. We remind you that the 1300 is also built in the Berlin factories and that the standard one will start at a price of 20,850 euros turnkey, i.e. 500 euros more than the 1,250. The price includes commissioning, the first service, four years of warranty and five years of mobile care.