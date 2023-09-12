Niger’s Defense Minister, Salifou Mody, said that 12 soldiers died after hundreds of Islamist militiamen, on motorbikes, attacked Kandadji, a town near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso. Seven soldiers died in combat, while five others died in a road accident while on their way to the site of the attack. The minister also said that more than one hundred militiamen were killed in the counteroffensive.

It is unclear which armed group was responsible for the attack. Various Islamist groups are active throughout the Sahel area, which also extends into neighboring countries, including some affiliated with al Qaeda and ISIS. A coup had deposed Niger’s government in July, partly due to its ineffectiveness in dealing with rebels. The military junta that replaced him has refused military assistance from France, which has said it will withdraw the 1,500 troops stationed in Niger by the end of the year. In reality, according to various sources, attacks have increased in the last two months: 17 soldiers were killed in an attack in August, the most serious since the military junta had taken power.

– Read also: What country is Niger