Jonathan Maberry, Reginald Hudlin, Will Conrad and Scot Eaton recount the fight of Black Panther and Wakanda against those who wish their ruin in their fifth volume of the 100% Marvel line, published by Panini Comics

Black Panther has always been an important character within The House of Ideas since its inception, following the progressive policy that the publishing house has always had. Today T’Challa has expanded his fame beyond comics thanks to his participation in the UCM of Marvel Studiosbut before this happened it was given a boost under the mandate of Joe Quesada in Marvel Comics that had been necessary. Now, thanks to Panini Comicswe can get our hands on the fifth compilation volume of his period at the beginning of the century, which comes to us under the title of 100% Marvel HC. Black Panther 5 – The Death War.

Black Panther in the Marvel Universe

The era of T’Challa since Reginald Hudlin take control of the character (in this volume he is credited as co-writer but it is Jonathan Maberry who is mainly in charge of the story) has been extremely interesting, introducing this king into the continuity and current events of the Marvel Universe more than ever. Fundamental in this aspect was her relationship with the mutant Storm.

But the time came to leave the king in the background (something caused by what happened during the stage of Dark Reign) and that she was his sister Shuri who would carry the mantle of Black Panther, as recently happened with his film counterpart, and who would reign in Wakanda. But part of the people of Wakanda are not going to like this change of crown at all, something that is going to add to the list of problems that Shuri is going to have to face.

With this situation begins a story in which it is about closing plots and giving an end to a stage that will be among the best that the character has had…

Trouble in Wakanda

We have a convalescent king, who is recovering, protected from possible future attacks on his person by the Dora Milaje. And in this area we will see the new Black Panther act, giving Maberry very different qualities from his brother. Shuri uses less of his physical strength and more of his cunning, as if of an agent 007 it was about, to face the enemies that arise in their path.

It won’t take long to find out (thanks to Shuri’s investigations) that it is none other than the Doctor Death who is behind these attacks, motivated among other things (the guy was born to do evil) by everything about the group known as The Kabbalah which T’Challa was invited to join and which causes the vast majority of conflict in Wakanda: the desired Vibranium.

The War of Death

In the fight against this definitive enemy Wakanda will receive the help of foreigners such as the Fantastic four (always closely linked to T’Challa, to the point that he made his debut in his series) and part of the mutant community, including Deadpool.

But despite this approach, Maberry’s story never falls into the temptation of turning this comic into a milk salad. Its character is primarily political, and this quality is notable throughout the volume. The screenwriter’s skill lies in being able to maintain interest and tension throughout the story taking this choice into account. However, on the negative side it must also be said that it is clear that he is a writer initially outside the world of comics.

We must not fail to mention the more than correct work of Scot Eatonof Ken Lashley and above all Will Conrad, which more than fulfill the difficult task of bringing a comic like this to a successful conclusion. In short, this is a good end to this long period of the character, especially for the ideas expressed here, but the taste it leaves for not being technically superior is still bittersweet.

The volume is 100% Marvel HC. Black Panther 5 – The War of Death published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 312 pages in color with a page size of 17 x 26 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #7 to #12 of the regular series Black Panther and the six issues that make up the Doomwar miniseries, as well as an introduction by Lidia Castillo and the original covers of the issues contained in the compilation. The recommended retail price is 38 € and went on sale in June 2023.

100% Marvel HC. Black Panther 5 – The Death War

ISBN: 9788411504836

Wakanda has been conquered and its Vibranium reserves stolen. Storm faces her execution in the next 48 hours, and Doctor Doom stands triumphant. Will The X-Men, The Fantastic Four and two Black Panthers be enough to change events? A war that will pit the superhero leadership against the most terrible supervillains.

The next chapter in Black Panther’s story affects the entire Marvel Universe.

Autores: Jonathan Maberry, Reginald Hudlin, Ken Lashley, Will Conrad y Scot Eaton