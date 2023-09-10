loading…

Alexander the Great was a world leader who used astrology as a guide. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Many people over the centuries have turned to astrologers i to guide their lives. Some people rely on the stars to help determine the best time to do something.

Many people look to the stars to gain insight into major life changes. The same is true for the leaders of ancient civilizations and modern governments.

Throughout history, leaders have read the stars to learn about major events such as war or genocide. Some of us may consider astrological events unimportant.

But for some world leaders, these events can be very influential in their decision making. It’s not unusual for those in positions of power to seek guidance from the stars—even if just for peace of mind.

So, while you may be skeptical of astrology’s role in everyday life, it has influenced the decisions of those in leadership. nation. In turn, these decisions have changed the world.

Here are 10 world leaders who use astrology to lead their governments.

1. Adolf Hitler



Photo/Reuters

According to List Verse, Adolf Hitler was not very interested in astrology, but some of his colleagues strongly believed in star reading. The list includes Joseph Goebbels, Marshall Heinrich Himmler, and Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess, all of whom are known to have used astrology to make political decisions.

Goebbels, the propaganda minister, employed a team of astrologers to spread the Third Reich’s message during the war. This approach was effective in Germany, where many people already believed in astrology. However, to maintain control over the narrative, the Nazi regime prohibited citizens from interpreting astrology or making their own astrological predictions.

This could only be done by the party leadership and then spread as an effort to continue the war effort.

In one famous example, Himmler relied on a team of astrologers to find Benito Mussolini when he went missing during World War II. After Mussolini was discovered, Himmler attributed the success to astrologers and not to the individuals who decrypted radio codes to find him.

Rudolf Hess, Himmler’s deputy, took things a step further. In 1941, Hess made a risky decision based on the alignment of Uranus and Neptune, as advised by astrologers. They believed the time was right for peace negotiations with England and encouraged Hess to take action.