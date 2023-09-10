loading…

Slovenia has many castles and springs. Photo/Enjoy Travel

JAKARTA – Usually referred to as the most remote country in Europe, Slovakia is a gem as a holiday destination due to the country’s natural beauty.

In summary, some important facts about Slovakia: Slovakia is a small country of ~49,000 km2 in Central Europe with a population of 5.5 million. The capital and largest city is Bratislava and the official language is Slovak.

Since joining the European Union in 2004, Slovakia’s currency is the Euro, and we have everything from unique castles, caves, mountains, hot springs, folk architecture, and more.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Slovakia.

1. Slovakia is in Central Europe



Photo/iamaileen

According to iamaileen, Slovakia is a small country so only a few people really know its location

after asking where I was from.

There are so many definitions of Central and Eastern Europe, it really depends on the source you use whether you find Slovakia in Central or Eastern Europe.

But this is not the only common misconception among foreigners. They also confuse it with Slovenia. Even George W. Bush and many other politicians misspoke about Slovakia and Slovenia. This resulted in regular monthly meetings of Slovak and Slovenian embassy staff to exchange misdirected letters.

2. Has a good national park with diverse nature



Photo/iamaileen

With 9 national parks and 14 protected landscape areas, there are many options when visiting Slovakia. Most of them are located in the central part of the country, and the best part is that you can visit them using public transportation!

The most famous park is the High Tatras with peaks over 2500m, and is a popular place for hiking and skiing.

Meanwhile, Slovak Paradise is popular for caving; while the Low Tatras are the largest national park full of green mountains and valleys — our favorite for mountain biking.

3. There is an interesting folk dance



Photo/iamaileen

One of the most interesting things about Slovakia is Slovak folk dance. Influenced by the region and way of life, the dances and folk costumes are distinct and colorful.