Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is one of the rulers who reigned until old age. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – There have been many kings throughout history, most of whom died young due to disease, rebellion, or other causes. However, some kings lived extremely long lives—and continued to rule their kingdoms.

Here are the 10 oldest kings who remained on the throne despite their advanced age.

1. Baby II

According to List Verse, Pepi II was the fifth pharaoh of the 6th Dynasty of Egypt, who ruled around 2325 BC. When Pepi II was made pharaoh, he was actually only four years old. Due to the remoteness of Pepi II’s reign, little is known about his tenure as king.

What we do know is that he presided over the end of the Old Kingdom, the period when the Great Pyramid of Giza was built. In fact, at the end of Pepi II’s reign, the Old Kingdom finally collapsed, resulting in chaos in the First Intermediate Period.

Although we know little about what Pepi II did during his reign, we do know that he ruled Egypt for quite a long period of time. . Pepi II remained in power for 94 years, only relinquishing the throne when he died at the age of 98.

2. Min Hti, Raja Arakan

One of the longest reigning kings, and the oldest at the time of his death, was actually a king we know very little about. The king in question was a man named Min Hti, who was King of Arakan, or modern Myanmar, from around 1279 to around 1374.

Min Hti was born sometime in the early 1270s, which means he was around ten years old when he ascended the throne. The king’s reign was largely characterized by warfare and military conquest.

His kingdom was eventually succeeded by his son, although it experienced a bit of chaos. Although the length of his reign is still debated, it is estimated that Min Hti ruled for around 95 years. That means he was between 98 and 100 years old at the time of his death.

3. Elizabeth II



Photo/Reuters

Elizabeth II was one of the last monarchs to die and was Queen of England from 1952 to 2022. Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, and was the daughter of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and Prince Albert.

Interestingly, Elizabeth wasn’t truly entitled to the throne until her uncle abdicated, leaving her father as king and Elizabeth as heir to the throne. When Elizabeth’s father died in 1952, he left her as the new Queen.

Elizabeth’s reign was largely characterized by her efforts to modernize the monarchy and create a royal family that was more relevant to popular culture. Elizabeth reigned for a total of 70 years, and died at the age of 96. the oldest king to ever rule, despite his advanced age.

4. Ramses II



Photo/Reuters

Another famous Egyptian king who ruled into old age was Ramesses II. Ramesses II was the third king of the 19th Dynasty in Egypt and ascended the throne in 1279 BC. Like many other kings, Ramesses II was installed as monarch at an early age.