LONDON – In general, all constitutions are basically the same. A constitution outlines a country’s legal system and also details the rights of its citizens.

Many of the world’s constitutions were originally written centuries ago, but have been amended over the years as necessary.

Here are the 10 oldest constitutions in the world that have been in continuous use with many revisions and amendments since they were first written.

1. Constitution of Canada



Date Ratified: July 1, 1867

Last Modified: 1982

Author: Confederation of Canada

Type of Government: Federal Parliamentary Constitutional Monarchy

According to The Oldest, the Canadian Constitution was written in 1867 as the British North America Act. This year is also the birth of Canada, which was founded when four British colonies in North America decided to unite and form one self-governing confederation under the British Empire.

Although Canada is a self-governing country, it still remains a British Commonwealth country to this day.

The Canadian Constitution outlines the country’s system of government, including the structure of Parliament, how elections work, the role of the monarchy, and the division of powers between the federal and provincial governments.

The Constitution was last updated in 1982, including a lengthy section known as the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which outlines the civil rights of every Canadian citizen. The 1982 law also explains the process for amending constitutional law.