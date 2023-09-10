loading…

JAKARTA – The ability to speak various languages ​​will make someone more advanced than a single speaker. This will make someone understand the culture of a country better or make it easier for them to communicate to run a business, for example.

In addition, learning a new language will improve a person’s view of the world, improve nonverbal communication, and help the brain to adapt and respond to new circumstances.

Currently there are six international languages, namely English, French, Arabic, Spanish, German and Portuguese. For beginners, learning a language like English may seem interesting and easier.

However, in this world there are a number of languages ​​that are difficult to learn. The following are 10 of the most difficult languages ​​to learn as reported by farandwide, Saturday (30/9/2023).

10 Most Difficult Foreign Languages ​​to Learn

1. Mandarin



Despite being the most widely spoken mother tongue in the world, Mandarin tops the list of the most difficult languages ​​to learn. This language requires memorizing thousands of special characters.

Tonal language also has four tones, so one word can be pronounced in four different ways, while each pronunciation has a different meaning.

2. Arabic language



Arabic is one of the international languages. The language has 28 characters, written from right to left and excluding most of the vowels in words. There are also various sounds made in the language that are not present in many other languages.

Grammatically, the verb often comes before the subject, even though there are many double tenses in addition to the singular and plural.

3. Japanese



One of the most challenging aspects of learning Japanese is its writing system, which contains tens of thousands of characters called “kanji.”

Another concept that is interesting but unfamiliar to many English speakers, for example, is the emphasis on respectful speech. Known as “keigo,” the way you pronounce a word depends on the formality of a situation. As a result, one word can produce 10 different translations.

4. Korean



