Sikhism came to global attention following tensions between Canada and India. Photo/Reuters

OTTAWA – Sikhism, the world’s fifth most popular religion, is a monotheistic religion that believes in equality and service to others.

“Everyone is equal,” said Raghunandan Johar, president of the Guru Nanak Mission in Atlanta, United States, as reported by CNN. “There is no difference, there is no caste system.”

Navdeep Singh, policy advisor for the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said Sikhs believe in religious freedom, community service and inclusivity.

At the temple, or gurdwara, where Sikhs worship, everyone is welcome.

“You can come and be equal,” he said.

There are 25 million Sikhs worldwide, Singh said, and about 700,000 of them live in the United States. Most Sikhs are in India.

Sikhs do not have a specific day of worship, but due to the American work week, Sunday is a popular day for worship. Johar said his gurdwara holds formal services on Wednesdays and Fridays, apart from Sundays.



Photo/Reuters

In a typical gurdwara, the doors open at 6 am for prayers. Formal services include the singing of hymns and a team of leaders who have studied faith readings from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism’s holy book. The book, which is more than 1,400 pages long, includes writings from 10 teachers of Sikhism as well as authors from other religions.

This is an example of the inclusivity of Sikhism, Johar said.