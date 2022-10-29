If Volkswagen were in a committed relationship, it would never completely remove Tinder anyway. Volkswagen stated several times that they saw a future exclusively with battery cars, but behind the scenes the brand does not dare to commit itself completely. It turns out that they have even quietly filed a patent for a hydrogen car that can drive 2,000 kilometers on a single tank.

Volkswagen has not fallen on the back of his mind either. If the world nevertheless decides that hydrogen is the future, they do not want to miss the boat. Moreover, insights are constantly changing. So judging Volkswagen on things they’ve said in the past, that would also be a bit lame. In any case, the technology is interesting.

This year, Volkswagen, together with the German company Kraftwerk Tubes, filed a patent for a fuel cell. This is a unit that converts hydrogen into energy for an electric motor. According to the German Business Insider, the fuel cell from Volkswagen is a lot cheaper than that of its competitors because it does not use precious metals. There are also other benefits.

The technology is different from the competition

‘The main difference with the fuel cells from Hyundai and Toyota is that we use a ceramic membrane instead of the usual plastic membrane. That is a huge difference’, an employee of Kraftwerk Tubes explains to BI.

This ceramic membrane does not need to be wetted, so it does not freeze in the winter, dry out in the summer or attract mould. These are apparently problems that other hydrogen cars with fuel cells encounter.

According to Kraftwerk, there is another advantage. The fuel cell would generate heat which can be used for heating, but apparently also for air conditioning. This means that no separate electric air conditioning or heating is required, which saves energy. On the other hand, you would say that energy also disappears with residual heat. Due to the high efficiency, a range of 2,000 kilometers is possible.

When will a hydrogen car from Volkswagen come?

Although the patent has been filed with Volkswagen, Kraftwerk also does not want to commit itself exclusively to one brand: ‘Regardless of the manufacturer, our goal is for our technology to be launched in a series vehicle by 2026. We are talking about series of around 10,000 vehicles, distributed over several car manufacturers.’