“The relic of the martyr’s blood is not dissolved, but it is solid.”

It is the abbot of the Chapel of the treasure of San Gennaro, Vincenzo De Gregorio, who makes it official that the miracle of San Gennaro has not been accomplished even this time. It does so, as required by the rite, at the end of the celebration in memory of the translation of the relics of the patron saint, which traditionally takes place on the Saturday preceding the first Sunday in May. Next to him are the archbishop of Naples, Domenico Battaglia, with his predecessor Crescenzio Sepe who concelebrated with other priests.

It is the second consecutive time, after last December 16th, that the prodigy does not happen. In the course of his homily, Battaglia had invited the faithful “not to give in to the temptation of standing on the threshold of the surface, intrigued by the prodigy, seized by the desire to read in it good wishes or ominous omens for our future: blood, whether melts, whether it remains in its unchanged sacredness – he said – refers us to the blood of Christ, in whose paschal mystery we still find ourselves and which still gives meaning to the great and intense icon of the blood that melts “.

After the announcement, the archbishop brought the reliquary back in procession from the main altar to the chapel that houses the relics of the patron saint. After a brief moment of prayer, ‘Don Mimmo’ gave the blessing and concluded the celebration.